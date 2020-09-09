60ºF

Mother, 3 children hospitalized after vehicle was T-boned, police say

Man driving impala ran stop sign, police say

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Six people, including three young children, were transported to a hospital after a rollover crash.

The crash happened in the area of Lyndon and Mark Twain streets on Tuesday.

Police said a mother was driving in a vehicle with her three young children when a man in an Impala ran a stop sign and T-boned her vehicle.

The man’s vehicle rolled over and ended upside down, according to police. Firefighters worked to get him out of the vehicle and he was transported to a hospital.

The three children and their mother were also transported to a hospital.

