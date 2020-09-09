Police seek faux delivery driver who stole cash from Dundee hotel

DUNDEE, Mich. – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person who stole cash from a hotel after posing as a Door Dash delivery driver on Sunday.

The Dundee Police Department says just before midnight, the suspect faked a delivery at the Hampton Inn & Suites at 401 Powell Drive.

The suspect reportedly returned to the lobby after the “delivery” to notify a clerk that a man was laying on the floor unconscious upstairs. Police say that after the clerk left to check on the situation, the suspect walked behind the desk counter and stole $275 from a cash drawer.

Officials say the suspect’s report of an unconscious man was false.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a gray or silver four-door sedan. A video of the suspect in question can be seen in the police department’s Facebook post below.

The Dundee Police Department is investigating a theft of cash from the Hampton Inn & Suites at 401 Powell Dr. in the... Posted by Dundee Police Department on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call Dundee Police Officer Chris McGlynn or Officer Ruby Caldwell at 734-529-3430, extension 1822 or 1821, respectively.

More News