Presidential candidate Joe Biden makes campaign stop in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – With less than two months to go before the presidential election, Michigan’s status as a battleground state is starting to emerge.

President Donald Trump has a stop planned in mid-Michigan for Thursday. Presidential candidate Joe Biden made a campaign stop in Warren.

READ: In Michigan, Joe Biden slams Trump over Woodward book revelation on downplaying virus

“He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat it posed to the country for months,” Biden said during his speech in Warren. “He failed to do his job on purpose. It was a life and death betrayal of the American people.”

“And how many families are missing loved ones at their dinner table tonight because of his failures. It’s beyond despicable. It’s a dereliction of duty. It’s a disgrace,” Biden added.

Biden pitched his “Made in America” plan, which includes raising the corporate tax rate, penalties for offshoring jobs, increasing the tax rate on profits from goods made overseas, and a 10 percent tax credit for businesses who invest in domestic jobs.

Watch the video above for the full report