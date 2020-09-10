66ºF

Police looking for man, woman accused in assault and battery that happened on Detroit’s east side

Suspects fled in white Yukon

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Police are trying to locate two suspects wanted in connection with an assault and battery that happened on Detroit’s east side.
DETROIT – Police are trying to locate two suspects wanted in connection with an assault and battery that happened on Detroit’s east side.

Police said the assault happened on July 26 at 5:15 p.m. in the 13000 block of East 7 Mile Road. A 58-year-old man saw an unknown woman drop cash on the ground. As the man picked it up to give it to the woman, the woman physically assaulted him.

A second unknown suspect got out of a white Yukon and pushed the victim into a fence, police said. Both suspects fled in an unknown direction in the vehicle.

The man accused in the assault is described as being bald with a mustache and goatee and was last seen wearing white shoes, light denim pants and a dark t-shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Police released a photo of a vehicle involved in an assault and battery investigation.
