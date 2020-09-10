Police looking for man, woman accused in assault and battery that happened on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are trying to locate two suspects wanted in connection with an assault and battery that happened on Detroit’s east side.

Police said the assault happened on July 26 at 5:15 p.m. in the 13000 block of East 7 Mile Road. A 58-year-old man saw an unknown woman drop cash on the ground. As the man picked it up to give it to the woman, the woman physically assaulted him.

A second unknown suspect got out of a white Yukon and pushed the victim into a fence, police said. Both suspects fled in an unknown direction in the vehicle.

The man accused in the assault is described as being bald with a mustache and goatee and was last seen wearing white shoes, light denim pants and a dark t-shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

READ: More local crime reports