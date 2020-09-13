Program aims to give more than 500 new LEGO sets to patients at DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan

DETROIT – Build Hope is a community LEGO gifting fundraiser presented by Cornerstone Community Financial to support patients at Children’s Hospital of Michigan as part of September’s Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

CCF is asking its members and the community-at-large to purchase new LEGO sets, selected by the teams at Children’s Hospital of Michigan, from online “Wish List” gift registries on Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Target.com. Sets available for purchase will start as low as $10. CCF will then match every public gifting purchase, set-for-set.

The Build Hope program plans to donate and deliver at least 500 new LEGO sets to patients at Children’s Hospital of Michigan locations in Detroit and Troy, where they will be used in inpatient units, playrooms, waiting areas and patient gift closets. For anyone preferring to support the program with a monetary donation, any funds collected will be donated directly to the Children’s Foundation in support of pediatric cancer research.

Additionally, as part of Build Hope, CCF is partnering with Canterbury Village Drive-In to screen the LEGO movies, including The LEGO Movie 1, The LEGO Movie 2 and LEGO Batman Movie. The Canterbury Village Drive-In theater is located at 2359 Joslyn Court in Lake Orion.

Families can enjoy a night out to safely see a LEGO movie, with all proceeds benefiting Children’s Hospital of Michigan. Tickets are $25 a vehicle.

More details on the Build Hope program, links to the LEGO Wish Lists and movie schedules and tickets for the Drive-In are available at CCFinancial.com/BuildHope.

Quick Notes

Build Hope online LEGO Wish Lists are available online from Sept. 1-30

Drive-In Movies: Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

New LEGO sets can be purchased from any of the following online Wish Lists: