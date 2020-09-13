Virtual running event held in remembrance of Grosse Pointe Park teen

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – A four mile run in honor of a Grosse Pointe Park teen who was killed last year is being held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants can run or walk in their neighborhood and connect online. The Finn It 4 Miler is raising money for charities that were close to Finn Huston’s heart.

Last year, the transgender teen was riding his bike when he was hit and killed.

Huston was the type of kid who noticed people saw what made them special. So his race had to be unique, everyone will dress up as T-Rex dinosaurs to stand out.

“It’s just really fun to watch. It’s different. It’s a little light hearted given what we’re coming together to, I guess, celebrate or memorialize that day,” said the Huston’s mother, Jamie Baker.

In the midst of her grief, Baker is turning her family’s tragedy into a platform to help others.

“It was very obvious and evident that he left a very positive impression on his peers. There was so much more that we could still do to carry this out. So that’s where our focus is in that gives me something in our family, something to lean on. And, to kind of helps,” she said.

Huston died last October. The Grosse Point Park teen was riding his bike home after work when he was hit by a car.

“It is very tough. Nobody wants to have to set up a charity to carry on the memory and the legacy of their child. But it’s important. It’s so important to me because that’s, that is what we have left to do,” she said.

Last year the family raised $15,000 in scholarships for graduates and donated money to Affirmations in Ferndale. Huston was transgender and spent time, there mentoring young kids.

“We just were trying to follow Finn’s interest in intentions and carry out what he had been planning to do,” said Baker.

Huston drew something on his sister’s skateboard last summer. The image is now the symbol of the Finn It 4 Miler which will be held on Oct. 10.

So far 80 people and four relay teams have registered for the virtual event.

“Laying the groundwork for this foundation helped our family who as you can imagine, you know, it’s shattered. But this has created a softer landing for all of us. And in a platform to be able to move forward and to honor the memory and the legacy of somebody who’s just gone long before their time,” said Baker.

How to register

To register and take part in the event, click here.

Read more: News from Wayne County