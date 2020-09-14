15-year-old Southgate student killed in Traverse City ATV crash

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – Samantha Witechowsky, 15, was killed in a Traverse City ATV crash over the weekend.

She has been described as a remarkable student at Southgate Anderson High School. The victim’s life was taken too soon.

Pictures of memories are all Katie Sarah has of her niece following the tragic ATV crash.

“Heard that an animal jumped in front of the ATV, she swerved, misses the animal,” said Sarah.

The vehicle flipped and Witechowsky died from the impact. It was a horrific situation, especially knowing that the teen was such a good and beloved person.

“She was just a bright light. She had so much promise,” said Sarah.

The rising sophomore star played many sports including volleyball and basketball. She even cheered from an early age. She was just as talented inside the classroom.

“Her grades were wonderful. She actually loved to learn. She had a light in her eyes and you just knew she was going to go somewhere,” Sarah recalled.

It is going to be a hard void to fill for everyone who knew the smart teen.

“It’s a shock to the whole family. Just don’t let her memory die. She’s a beautiful, beautiful girl and we’re gonna love her forever,” Sarah said.

