Family of man killed in Birmingham hit-and-run won’t stop demanding answers until arrest is made

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – The family of a man killed by a hit-and-run driver in Birmingham said they aren’t going to stop demanding answers until an arrest has been made in the case.

Wesley Stamps, 40, was crossing Woodward Avenue near Maple Road just before 2 a.m. Aug. 8 when he was struck and killed, police said.

More than a month has passed, and the driver who hit him is still on the loose. Stamps' family is hoping to heat up a case that’s gone cold.

“If it was your son, daughter -- understand what we are feeling,” Wesley Stamps Sr., the victim’s father, said.

His son was well-known in Birmingham, and chose to live in the streets, according to the family.

“He was on God’s assignment,” his sister, Denita Ramsey, said. “Touching hearts in the community that you wouldn’t think that would receive him. He’s missed, dearly.”

Police said Stamps was struck by a maroon or burgundy Chevrolet Traverse.

“The driver basically got out, got back in and took off,” his father said.

Family members are calling for the driver to turn themselves in.

“If you know that car, if you worked on that vehicle, just call and let us know,” Ramsey said.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing,” Stamps' sister, Tara Gail, said. “Step up. Honor his life.”

Officials said the Traverse had front-end damage. Birmingham police are checking every Traverse on a very long list and continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.