Adrian police investigate fatal stabbing of 85-year-old Lenawee County resident at Meijer

29-year-old Adrian resident taken to custody

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

ADRIAN, Mich. – Adrian police are investigating a stabbing at a Meijer store that left an 85-year-old Lenawee County resident dead.

Police were dispatched to the store at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday of a stabbing in progress. They were advised that a CPL holder intervened and was holding the suspect at gunpoint.

Police took the suspect, a 29-year-old Adrian resident, into custody. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. LaMar Rufner at 517-264-4808.

