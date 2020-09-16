Dearborn Public Schools extends online learning until at least Oct. 12

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Schools Board of Education voted Monday to extend online learning in the district until at least its next meeting on Oct. 12.

The district started school on Aug. 31 with plans to be online until at least Oct. 1.

When Dearborn Public Schools leaders first announced the plan for starting the school year virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic they said middle school and high school students should expect to spend five to eight hours a week on each class, totaling 30 or more hours each week. Elementary students should expect to work 20 to 30 hours a week on school work, officials said.

Virtual learning is now well underway in many Michigan school districts.

We want to hear from parents and students about their experiences with this unprecedented situation. We’ve also received many comments from teachers who are double-timing as parents at home.

Please tell us how it’s going:

More: Return to School coverage