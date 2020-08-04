Dearborn Public Schools to offer online-only learning option this fall

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn Public Schools announced Tuesday that the district will offer an online-only option for students this fall amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The district has not yet announced an official reopening plan for the fall, but says K-12 students can choose to enroll in their Virtual Learning Academy for the 2020-2021 school year.

Families should be aware that enrolling in the Virtual Learning Academy is a yearlong commitment, and students won’t have the option to return to traditional in-person learning until the 2021-2022 school year, officials said.

Dearborn parents and guardians who would like their students to participate in the remote learning model are asked to enroll in the program by Aug. 17.

Dearborn Public Schools has not yet launched the application for students to sign up for remote learning this fall -- when it is launched, you can find the application on their website here

“We realize some of our parents are extremely concerned about COVID-19, especially if they have children or other family members with other underlying health issues,” said Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Maleyko. “This provides an option for parents who know they want their children learning online for at least this school year. Those students will have access to our same great Dearborn teaching staff and the same curriculums used across the district. That consistency will help students succeed while learning from home and if they opt to return to in-building learning the following year.”

Online classes will include live lessons and scheduled classwork and assignments.

Middle school and high school students should expect to spend five to eight hours a week on each class, totaling 30 or more hours each week. Elementary students should expect to work 20 to 30 hours a week on school work, officials said.

The district is asking parents to carefully consider the commitment of virtual learning, saying students will require self-motivation and advocacy, and it will be necessary for parents to offer support.

Official plans for how the district will resume learning in the fall are expected to be announced next week.

All district classes are currently scheduled to begin on Aug. 31 -- whether they are online or in person.

