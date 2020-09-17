Novi High School cancels in-person learning, activities after 5 students test positive for coronavirus

NOVI, Mich. – Students at Novi High School are learning virtually for the remainder of the week after several students tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

School leaders said that five high school students have tested positive for the virus this week alone. In response to the new cases, the school has closed its doors for the rest of the week in order to get things under control.

“This week, we had reports to the school of a positive case and then we had ... by noon yesterday ... a total of 5 positive cases in the district,” said Superintendent Steve Matthews with Novi Community School District.

Matthews said that the school shuttered its doors immediately following the news of the confirmed positive cases. Students will now engage in remote learning while officials identify the cause of the outbreak.

“It appears that the cause was outside of the school: Students riding together in a car, students being together on the weekend, students being together without taking proper precautions of mask wearing and social distancing -- those type of things," Matthews said.

The superintendent is urging students and parents to be safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s those activities that occur outside of the school environment that really causes concern, so we’re really working with our parents to help them understand that if we want kids to be in school, we need to have them engage in safe practices outside of school as well,” Matthews said.

School activities scheduled for the weekend have also been canceled through Sunday, including athletic teams’ games and practices.

“Novi High School teachers will be in contact with students to ensure that they understand what to do on Thursday and Friday,” reads a statement from Matthews. “The Oakland County Health Division has not completed its investigation and contact tracing. To err on the side of caution, we need Novi High School students to be home Thursday and Friday.”

Novi High School will follow the regular bell schedule, 7:15 a.m. to 1:59 p.m., on Thursday and Friday. The district advises both “A” day and “B” day hybrid students should log in Thursday to Zooms/Schoology. Regular virtual students continue to be virtual learners.

