DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Ford to build electric truck center in Dearborn, add 300 jobs

Ford says it will add 300 jobs at a new factory that’s being built to assemble batteries and manufacture an electric version of the F-150 pickup truck. The new plant -- called the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center -- is being built at the Ford Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan, where Ford is starting to produce a new version of the F-150 that’s due in showrooms this November.