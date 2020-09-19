15-year-old Detroit boy missing for days

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a missing 15-year-old named Andrew Tucker.

He was last seen around noon Tuesday, Sept. 15 at his home in the 17300 block of Rutherford in Detroit.

Police say the teen’s uncle was the last person to see him. The uncle left the home and when he returned Tucker was gone.

Tucker has not returned calls from relatives on his phone. He is described as having short black hair, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs between 150 to 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatshirt and khaki pants. Tucker is in good health.

Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

