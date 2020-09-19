52ºF

Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old girl

Teen left home after getting frustrated with homework

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Deshila Pinkston.
Deshila Pinkston. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are searching for 14-year-old Deshila Pinkston who was last seen Friday at around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Conner Street.

Pinkston left home after getting frustrated with homework. She was last spotted walking east toward a vacant lot on Algoquin Street.

She is described as having a medium brown complexion. The teen was wearing a black and white striped shirt with red roses on it, blue jeans, black Nike gym shoes and carrying a cheetah print bag when she disappeared.

Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

