Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for 14-year-old Deshila Pinkston who was last seen Friday at around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Conner Street.

Pinkston left home after getting frustrated with homework. She was last spotted walking east toward a vacant lot on Algoquin Street.

She is described as having a medium brown complexion. The teen was wearing a black and white striped shirt with red roses on it, blue jeans, black Nike gym shoes and carrying a cheetah print bag when she disappeared.

Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

