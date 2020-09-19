Watch live: Coverage of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.
You can watch live coverage on Ginsburg’s death in the video player below.
- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital
- Ailing or no, Ruth Bader Ginsburg maintains busy public life
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes medical procedure at hospital