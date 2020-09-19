52ºF

Watch live: Coverage of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

American icon paved the way for countless women

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

You can watch live coverage on Ginsburg’s death in the video player below.

