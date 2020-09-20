65ºF

Local News

Detroit police investigate double nonfatal shooting on East Jefferson

Two men, ages 25 and 26, injured in shooting

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Michigan, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Local News, Wayne County, Shooting, Non-Fatal Shooting, Crime, Detroit Crime, Detroit Shooting, Local, Lafayette Boulevard, East Jefferson Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, East Jefferson, Chrysler Street, Detroit Crime News
Police crime scene tape
Police crime scene tape (WDIV)

DETROIT – A shooting in Detroit injured two men Sunday morning.

According to authorities, it happened at about 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of E. Jefferson Avenue and Chrysler Street, just south of Lafayette Boulevard.

Police said a 25-year-old man was looking for a parking spot when an unknown person approached the vehicle on foot and when passenger, a 26-year-old man, rolled down his window to speak, the suspect produced a gun and fired multiple shots into the vehicle and fled the area. Both men in the vehicle were struck and the driver transported himself and the passenger to a hospital, where the the 25-year-old was listed in serious condition and the 26-year-old was listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: