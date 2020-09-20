Detroit police investigate double nonfatal shooting on East Jefferson

DETROIT – A shooting in Detroit injured two men Sunday morning.

According to authorities, it happened at about 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of E. Jefferson Avenue and Chrysler Street, just south of Lafayette Boulevard.

Police said a 25-year-old man was looking for a parking spot when an unknown person approached the vehicle on foot and when passenger, a 26-year-old man, rolled down his window to speak, the suspect produced a gun and fired multiple shots into the vehicle and fled the area. Both men in the vehicle were struck and the driver transported himself and the passenger to a hospital, where the the 25-year-old was listed in serious condition and the 26-year-old was listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.