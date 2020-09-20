Ecorse man facing child abuse charges in case of 13-month-old Zion Reed

ECORSE, Mich. – On Friday, 34-year-old Ecorse resident, James Edward Gibson, was charged with first degree child abuse.

He was charged in connection with abusing 13-month-old Zion Reed. At the time the abuse happened Gibson was living with both the child’s twin brother Zyaire Reed and mother Lisa Marie Reed. Gibson is not the father of the twins.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on July 28 at around 8:06 a.m. police were sent to a home in the 3900 block of 7th Street in Ecorse after a call about child abuse was made.

Zyaire Reed died and Zion Reed survived. He continues to be treated for injuries.

No further details are being released as the homicide investigation into Zyaire Reed’s case continues.

“There is simply not much that prepares you for the allegations in this case for 13-month-old twin Zion Reed. It is important to note that the investigation into the homicide of Zaire Reed is not completed, and we are waiting to receive and review other work that we have requested in this case,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Arrangements for Gibson’s arraignment have not been announced. The 34-year-old mother has also been charged with first degree child abuse in connection to the surviving child’s case.

Her next court date is on Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. before Judge David Zelenak in the 25th District Court.