Detroit police officers fulfill promise of getting new bikes for sisters who were sharing one

DPD’s second precinct collaboratively worked together to purchase bikes

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Detroit police officers with the family of the two young sisters.
Detroit police officers with the family of the two young sisters. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Officers from the Detroit Police Department’s second precinct recently surprised two young sisters with new bikes.

It all started when officers stopped by a business to purchase ice cream. While they were waiting in line the girls passed by and the officers offered to purchase them ice cream.

After buying them ice cream they sat and chatted with the girls. They realized that only one of the girls had a bike. The girls told officers they take turns sharing one bike.

“It’s the only bike we have,” said one of the girls.

That’s when the officers promised the sisters that they would work on buying them new bikes. The Detroit Police Department’s second precinct collaboratively worked together and fulfilled that promise.

The two sisters with their new bikes.
The two sisters with their new bikes. (Detroit Police Department)

