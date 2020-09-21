Up to $500 available for hospitality workers in Michigan impacted by coronavirus

DETROIT – Help is available for hospitality workers in Michigan who have temporarily lost their jobs due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association president received a $2.5M grant from the Michigan Department of Treasury to support restaurant and lodging industry workers who were impacted by COVID-19.

“We are thankful to Governor Whitmer and the Michigan legislators for their support of the state’s hospitality workers. More than half of the 600,000 hospitality workers in Michigan temporarily lost their jobs and too many restaurants across the state were unable to reopen after the shutdown,” said Justin Winslow MRLA President & CEO.

Employees in Michigan can apply for assistance online from Sept. 22 until Oct. 1 by clicking here. Payments of up to $500 will be provided to approved applicants until the grant has been depleted.

Those who apply for funds will need to have proof of hospitality industry employment as of March 10.

