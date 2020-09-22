Detroit police investigating after 55-year-old man shot, injured

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a 55-year-old man injured.

Police said the shooting happened on Sunday at 7:55 p.m. in the area of 7 Mile Road and Fenmore Street. The victim was driving a black 2016 GMC Sierra when an unknown suspect fired shots from inside a late-model red Dodge Charger.

The victim was struck in the body and lost control over his vehicle, striking a pole. He was transported to a hospital and treated.

The suspect fled the area and was last seen traveling north on Ashton.

