Driver leads Warren police on chase, speeding to 100 miles per hour

WARREN, Mich. – Two people were arrested in Warren after a traffic stop turned into a police chase.

Warren police were attempting to stop the vehicle on Van Dyke Avenue near Civic Center Drive. Police dashcam captured the driver taking off before the officer could exit his squad car. The driver then does a donut in the middle of the road and nearly slams into the squad car.

The vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, reaching 100 miles per hour, traveling south on Van Dyke. Warren police chased the vehicle, which has flames and smoke coming from the tail pipes.

The driver slowed down and turned into the I-696 service drive. He then makes a critical error, turning onto a residential street that is a dead end.

He jumped out of the car but police chased him down.

Warren police have two people in custody, including one individual who police said is a felon in possession of a firearm.

Arraignments are expected Tuesday.