Statewide search launched for missing 87-year-old Saginaw County man

SAGINAW, Mich. – A statewide search has been launched for 87-year-old Saginaw County resident Karl Adam Marker.

On Thursday Sept. 17 at around 9:50 a.m. Michigan State Police were sent to a home in Kochville Township to investigate a missing person.

Marker left the home around 8 a.m. that day. He was going to the Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw. Marker would frequently go to the mall to walk for about an hour. He never returned back home and was last seen driving his 2011 GMC Savannah van. It is described as a light tan or silver vehicle with the Michigan license plate AUY500.

According to Marker’s family he has dementia. The statewide search has been active since Thursday. Police say they have investigated and exhausted every lead so far.

On Friday morning a tip directed investigators to the James Township Hall where a person matching Marker’s description was asking for directions to the mall.

MSP conducted ground and air searches of the surrounding area and every possible route between Marker’s home and the mall, but were not successful.

Police believe Marker may have traveled outside of the Tri-City area. Marker is described as White, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 989-495-5555 or 911.

READ MORE: Missing in Michigan reports