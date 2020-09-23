Detroit residents urged to fill out US Census as Sept. 30 deadline approaches

DETROIT – The final push is on -- the final day to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census is Sept. 30.

An estimated 50% of Detroit residents have filled out the census and officials are urging everyone to raise that number.

Michigan as a while is doing OK with a 78% response rate. Detroit is not.

With everything from medical care to school funding on the line, Detroit will lose $18,000 in services for every person who doesn’t fill out the Census.

“It’s worthwhile it putting more money in your neighborhood and your communities," said Doug McDonald.

McDonald is volunteering for the nonprofit Brilliant Detroit. Their mission is to help children. With a passion for helping children in Detroit, McDonald knows how important filling out the census is

“It’s not going to get better if you don’t participate," McDonald said. "If we don’t come together, we’re going to lose out on a lot of opportunities.”

McDonald has lived in the same Detroit neighborhood his entire life and he’s seen how it has changed over the years.

“It’s coming back," McDonald said. "Like it was when I was a youngster.”

His neighbor, Paul Hughes, said funding from the census could make a huge difference in their community

“We need more security for our residents," Hughes said. "Litter pick up, more money for parks”

The Census is nine questions, takes about five minutes to complete and could dramatically change the future of the city.

Call your friends call your family members and ask them if they’ve filled out the census. If not, we’re at risk of losing millions of dollars for our state and city.