Macomb man charged with drunk driving, having open intoxicants in vehicle

LIVINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The incident happened on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Michigan State Police troopers from the Gaylord Post saw a vehicle on I-75 near Parmater Road in Livingston Township traveling 90 miles per hour in a 75 mile per hour zone.

Police said Kevin Patrick Scully, 59, was driving and arrested for Operating While Intoxicated Third Offense. Police said they found a small cooler on the passenger side floor and Scully told them there was beer inside the cooler.

Troopers said there was an open can of beer by the middle console. Scully was arrested after police said the had him take sobriety tests.

Scully was arraigned in the 7-A District Court in Otsego County for one count Felony Operating While Intoxicated Third Offense, one count Driving While License Suspended, and one count Open Intoxicants in Vehicle.

His bond was set at $25,000 10% cash surety. His next scheduled court appearance is on October 1.

READ: More local news coverage