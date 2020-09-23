62ºF

Nine people, including 7 children, injured in 2-vehicle crash in Romulus

Crash under investigation

ROMULUS, Mich. – Nine people, seven of them being children ages of 7-12, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at Eureka Road and Brandt Street, Romulus police said.

Police responded at about 5:50 p.m. to the crash involving a gold Chevy Equinox and a white Chevy Impala.

The nine people are being treated at a hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information or witnessed the crash is asked to contact Romulus Police Department accident investigators at 734-955-8815.

