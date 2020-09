COMMERCE TWP., Mich. – A house explosion in Commerce Township injured two people early this morning.

The home, which is located in the area of Commerce and Newton road, exploded around 12:30 a.m.

Commerce township house explosion (WDIV)

At this time we do not know what cause the explosion although Consumers Energy has technicians at the scene.

Oakland County Sheriffs also have a fire investigator at the scene working to determine the cause.