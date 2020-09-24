No charges filed against man in dog abuse investigation in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A video posted by Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue two days ago that showed a man in Eastpointe with a puppy sparked outrage and call for legal action.

The video has been viewed 71,000 times and attracted 3,300 comments.

At some point in the video, the man grabs the puppy by the neck. Things become more rough as the dog bites and the man hits its back, causing the dog to yelp.

Detroit Pit Crew, which is a member of the protecting animal welfare and safety task force, pushed the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office to file charges.

After reviewing the case for three weeks, a statement from the office was released Wednesday:

“After a complete review of all of the investigative materials submitted by the Eastpointe Police Department, including police reports, witness interviews and video, we have concluded there is insufficient evidence to support a felony charge under Michigan statutes and case law.”

That prompted Theresa Sumpter, the head of Detroit Pit Crew, to announce she was leaving the task force known as PAWS, saying it must be true that it was only created as a political distraction by then-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

The prosecutor’s office announced that it is referring the case to the Eastpointe City Attorney, who could choose to file possible misdemeanor charges.