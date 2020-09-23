Driver accused in fatal hit-and-run of I-94 construction worker turns himself in, police say

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police said the driver suspected of hitting and killing a Macomb County road worker has turned himself in to police.

Zach Morisette was working along I-94 near 9 Mile Road when he was hit by the driver of a white box truck.

“Probably right around 1:45 this afternoon, we were contacted by the St. Clair Shores Police Department that an individual had turned himself in, saying we were looking for him, from that crash,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw with Michigan State Police.

Morisette was killed when a vehicle struck him at 3 p.m. Monday. He was working with a Macomb County Roads crew, putting down a patch to fix a broken man hole cover.

Police said the driver didn’t stop at the scene of the crash. Shaw said within hours of the incident, calls flooded the phone lines with tips about the white box truck and possible driver.

"They (the victim’s family) were very -- I think relieved. I think sometimes, we always talk about closure and things like that, it’s never going to take away the fact that they lost their son, but it’s something that we can explain to them what actually happened during that day.”

