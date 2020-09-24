70ºF

Uber will require riders to prove they’re wearing a mask if they neglected to wear one during past rides

1,250 riders have lost access to the app

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

If a driver reports to Uber that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, that rider will be required to take a selfie with their face covered before they can take another trip with Uber.

“We believe accountability is a two-way street and have implemented policies and built technology to promote shared accountability and mutual respect. In May, we announced that all users (riders, drivers and delivery people) are required to wear a mask or face cover during a trip,” said Navideh Forghani, with Uber.

Uber officials said more than 1,250 riders have had their access to the Uber app removed after multiple reports from drivers that they hadn’t been wearing a mask.

Users who repeatedly violate the mask requirement policy will risk losing access to the app.

Since May, drivers and delivery people have been required to take a selfie to verify that they’re wearing a mask before they can start using the app to drive.

