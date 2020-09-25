Woman killed, man injured in early morning shooting in a Detroit home

DETROIT – A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Detroit.

The shooting happened at a home in the 14300 block of Lauder Street in Detroit at 1:30 a.m.

Police said a woman in her 30′s was shot in the neck and pronounced dead on the scene. She has not been identified. It’s unclear if she lived at the address, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. He did not live at the home. Police said he is not providing them with any information regarding the shooting.

A 29-year-old woman who does not live at the home is in custody, police said.

Multiple bullet casings were found inside the home and two weapons have been recovered. One weapon was found inside the home and another was found inside a vehicle parked outside, police said.

Police believe there was a verbal altercation and shots were fired. The investigation is ongoing.

