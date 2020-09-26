3 charged in connection to assault that disfigured Pontiac man’s hand

PONTIAC, Mich. – Patrick Fredrick-Deon Leak, Patricia Deneen Osborn and Henry Rahsaun Simms were charged Friday in connection to a violent assault of a Pontiac man.

According to authorities, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy was pulling from Pike Street into the Pontiac Substation parking lot Monday at about 11:15 p.m. when they observed a SUV drive up onto the curb in front of the Waterford Regional Fire Department station across the street. Police said 38-year-old man fell out of the SUV covered in blood and missing four fingers.

Police said the man, a resident of Pontiac, told them he was outside an apartment in the 100 block of Mechanic Street to meet up with a woman and her boyfriend. After locating the woman, police said she told them she and her boyfriend had planned to buy drugs from the victim and during the drug deal, someone knocked on the door. She allegedly told police once they opened the door, the person began to assault the victim with a large crescent wrench, which led to the victim losing four fingers on his right hand.

Police said the victim claimed the woman and her boyfriend also assaulted him and that the three had set him up. Police believe the assault could have been retaliation as one of the key suspects had been shot Sunday.

The victim was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital for treatment, where he was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor due to the severity of his injuries.

Police said they recovered three of the man’s fingers at the apartment where the assault took place. The fourth finger was reported to have been in the woman’s purse and then thrown into a grassy area when they fled. Police recovered the fourth finger in a field near the apartment complex.

Police said a wrench was not located, but a blood-covered knife -- which was more consistent with the man’s injuries -- was found.

Only one of the four fingers were able to be reattached.

Leak, 40, was charged with armed robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. He was given a bond of $85,000 and is expected to return to court Oct. 6.

Osborn, 56, was charged with armed robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. She was given a bond of $40,000 and is expected to return to court Oct. 6.

Simms, 32, was charged with armed robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. She was given a bond of $50,000 and is expected to return to court Oct. 6.

