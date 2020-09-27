Shooting of 17-year-old struck in head during Roseville gathering appears to be accidental, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 17-year-old man was shot in the head during a Roseville home gathering on Saturday evening, police say.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of Ivanhoe in Roseville.

When police arrived to the home the victim had been shot one time. About seven people were inside the home when the shooting happened.

According to police, the shooting took place after two people were showing each other their illegal handguns.

That is when the shooter unintentionally discharged the handgun hitting the victim in the head, police say.

“It appears the shooting was accidental by all of the people present who are cooperating with investigators,” the Roseville Police Department stated in a press release.

The weapons at the home were recovered by police. Police say the shooter is being held at the Roseville Police Department as the investigation continues.

The victim is hospitalized in critical condition.

