Six people shot outside club on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Six people were shot outside of a club early Monday morning on Detroit’s west side.

Police said four men and two women, all in the their 20s, were among the victims in the shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Sting Gentlemen’s Club on Michigan Avenue near Clippert. The names and ages of those involved in the shooting have not been released.

Two men are in critical condition. Two men and one women are in stable condition in the hospital. The condition of the sixth victim, a woman, is not known.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.