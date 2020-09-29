Video shows shooting that injured 6 outside Detroit strip club

DETROIT – Surveillance video shows part of a shooting that erupted early Monday morning outside of a strip club in Detroit.

Six people were shot outside The Sting strip club on Michigan Avenue. The video shows two men, one wearing blue and the other in white, firing gunshots at each other.

Four men and two women were shot outside the club. All of the victims are in their 20s. They were hospitalized on Monday. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police are searching for a silver Dodge pickup truck as well as the man shown in blue.

Anyone with information needs to contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

