A closer look at mystery lights along I-75 near Holly

HOLLY, Mich. – Several people have reported strange lights along I-75 near Holly.

But the lights turned out to be drones from Metro Detroit-based Firefly Drone Shows. The company is one of three in the country permitted by the FAA to fly drones for entertainment.

“The show itself spans about 500 to 600 feet across the sky. It’s absolutely massive. People from miles away can see this display,” said Ryan Sigmon with Firefly Drone Shows.

