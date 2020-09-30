Fraser sinkhole: $12.5 million settlement announced in case

FRASER, Mich. – Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller announced a $12.5 million settlement for a lot where a home was condemned and demolished because of a 2016 sinkhole in Fraser

Miller, who blamed human error, said the insurance company for the three contractors who made the mistake will award the money to the county. It is the largest settlement ever acquired by Macomb County.

Overall, 23 homes had to be evacuated -- three condemned including two damaged so badly, they had to be demolished.

Neighbors John and Helen Finegen said they are happy to finally find some closure in the situation and thanked the commissioner.

“This is good. What they’ve done, they’ve done a good job,” said John Finegen.

