17-year-old boyfriend charged with manslaughter after Roseville High School senior fatally shot

Kira Seymour was shot and killed with her 6-week-old daughter nearby

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Rayquan Taylor
Rayquan Taylor (Eastpointe Police Department)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Charges have been filed against a 17-year-old from Eastpointe in connection with the fatal shooting of his 17-year-old girlfriend.

Kira Seymour was shot and killed Wednesday with her 6-week-old daughter nearby. She was visiting her boyfriend, Rayquan Taylor, in Eastpointe when she was shot in the chest.

Kira Seymour and her daughter Laylah.
Kira Seymour and her daughter Laylah. (WDIV)

Taylor was arraigned Friday afternoon via video in the 18th District Ct. in Eastpointe.

He was charged with manslaughter, two counts of felony firearm and death by weapon aimed with intent but without malice.

His bond was set at $500,000 Cash or Surety. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.

