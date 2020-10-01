Roseville High Schools senior fatally shot near 6-week-old daughter

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Roseville High School senior was shot and killed Wednesday with her 6-week-old daughter nearby.

According to authorities, 17-year-old Kira Seymour was visiting her boyfriend in Eastpointe when she was shot in the chest.

Her boyfriend has been taken into police custody.

Neighbors said the family largely kept to itself. Young children would occasionally come out and play basketball, but wouldn’t talk to anyone. Neighbors said they didn’t even know their names.

Seymour knew the family well. It was where her young baby’s father lives. Wednesday, Seymour came to visit her boyfriend with their daughter. Police said other family members were home at the time. Just before 4 p.m., she was shot and killed.

Eastpointe police responded immediately, found her dead from a gunshot wound to the chest and took the boyfriend into custody.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the shooting was accidental or deliberate.

Police said several guns have been confiscated and that they sent information to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The boyfriend is expected to be arraigned Friday.

The Prosecutor’s Office will determine what charges he will face.

The case has had a deep impact and caused considerable interest in the community. Roseville High School will have counselors on staff to help students who may have been impacted.

Seymour’s mother has started a GoFundMe for the family. You can donate here.