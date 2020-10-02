55ºF

Authorities digging in basement at Galaxy Coney Island in Detroit

Auburn Hills police, FBI executing search warrant

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tim Pamplin

Law enforcement converge on Galaxy Coney Island in Detroit on Oct. 2, 2020.
Law enforcement converge on Galaxy Coney Island in Detroit on Oct. 2, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Law enforcement are digging in the basement of a coney island restaurant in Detroit.

Auburn Hills police and FBI agents have been executing at search warrant at Galaxy Coney Island at Schaefer Highway and West Grand River Avenue. There are reports that there may be a body buried in the basement of the restaurant.

