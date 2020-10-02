53ºF

Watch live: Trump will spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital after contracting COVID-19

Trump will depart White House via helicopter

Associated Press

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump will square off with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in tonight's debate in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said Friday.

Trump was to depart the White House by helicopter late Friday for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a White House official said.

The official said the visit was precautionary and that Trump would work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

Earlier Friday the White House said Trump remains “fatigued” and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.

