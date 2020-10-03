Georgia man accused of passing counterfeit $100 bills arrested in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. – A Georgia man was arrested last week for allegedly paying with counterfeit bills at numerous stores in Troy.

According to Troy police, at about 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 23 the 28-year-old man reportedly passed a counterfeit $100 bill at Beyond Juice. The store manager reportedly alerted police, who arrived and determined that the bill was fake.

After locating the suspect in the parking lot, officers conducted a traffic stop as he left the property. Police say the man denied passing any counterfeit bills or even being at the mall during his interview with officers.

During the traffic stop, police say that multiple other stores reported counterfeit bills being used by the same subject. The 28-year-old man from Powder Springs, Georgia was then arrested, officials said. The U.S. Secret Service was contacted regarding the incident.

More news