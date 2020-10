PONTIAC, Mich. – Damon Parker Terrelle, 17, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old that happened Sunday, Sept. 27 outside Erebus haunted house of Pontiac.

He is being held at the Oakland County Jail and was taken into custody shortly after 5 a.m. today.

Police did not release more details and it is unclear exactly where Terrelle was arrested.

