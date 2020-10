GROSSE POINTE PARK, MICH. – The water is being shut off in the 1000 block of Nottingham in Grosse Pointe Park at around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 as part of an emergency water main repair.

It is estimated to be repaired within four to six hours. Residents in the area could experience discolored water during that period.

