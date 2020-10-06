6-year-old boy killed in crash on Joy Road on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a 6-year-old boy Monday night in Detroit.

The crash happened on Joy Road and Artesian Street, the vehicle came to rest at Joy Road and Stahelin Avenue. Police said a woman in an SUV ran a red light.

The 6-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

There were three other children in the SUV ages 2, 3, and 7 years old. Everyone was transported to a hospital.

The woman driving the SUV has been taken into a custody.