6-year-old boy killed in crash on Joy Road on Detroit’s west side

3 other children were transported to hospital, expected to be OK

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Victor Williams, Reporter

DETROIT – Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a 6-year-old boy Monday night in Detroit.

The crash happened on Joy Road and Artesian Street, the vehicle came to rest at Joy Road and Stahelin Avenue. Police said a woman in an SUV ran a red light.

The 6-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

There were three other children in the SUV ages 2, 3, and 7 years old. Everyone was transported to a hospital.

The woman driving the SUV has been taken into a custody.

