Live stream: Michigan Gov. Whitmer, SOS Benson discuss voting in November election

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are holding a news conference Tuesday to talk about voting in the upcoming presidential election.
Whitmer, Benson and Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark will talk about voting opportunities and the Nov. 3 election.
Whitmer will also sign legislation to make sure every vote is counted and residents can vote safely during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, officials said.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch live in the stream above.
- MDHHS issues new order requiring masks, restricting gatherings, limiting some businesses
- Whitmer wants clarification on when coronavirus orders will no longer be in effect
- City of Dearborn strongly discourages trick-or-treating this Halloween
- Detroit creates 23 satellite voting centers, deploys 10,000 poll workers with major pay raise
- Man says Menards security guard in Livonia broke his leg for not wearing mask despite medical reason