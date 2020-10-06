Live stream: Michigan Gov. Whitmer, SOS Benson discuss voting in November election

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are holding a news conference Tuesday to talk about voting in the upcoming presidential election.

Whitmer, Benson and Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark will talk about voting opportunities and the Nov. 3 election.

Whitmer will also sign legislation to make sure every vote is counted and residents can vote safely during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, officials said.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch live in the stream above.