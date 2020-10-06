Police, family plead for clues in deadly hit-and-run in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police continue to investigate a hit-and-run that killed a 21-year-old woman in Shelby Township last week.

Mya Shaw had just gotten off of work at about 10:20 p.m. last Thursday. She was at the crosswalk at the corner of 23 Mile Road and Schoenherr roads, crossing against the light, when she was fatally struck.

“It’s not so much that they hit her -- things happen and that can be forgiven," said Mya Shaw’s father, Jason Shaw. “But they took off and tried to escape the consequences. That’s a little harder to swallow.”

Shelby Township police are looking for a 2015 to 2020 light colored Dodge Challenger that was heading southbound on Schoenherr Road when it hit Mya Shaw.

“We want to talk to him. We have the video, the investigation continues," said Shelby Township police Lt. Patrick Barnard. “We’re looking into some tips we’ve already received, but we’re looking for the driver of the car.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for useful information and can be reached at 1-800-Speak Up. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121 ext. 3.