SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are seeking more information in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened around 10:20 p.m. Thursday near the 23 Mile and Schoenherr roads intersection.

According to police, the 21-year-old female victim was fatally struck in the area by an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-731-2121 and use extension option number three. You can also leave a tip online by clicking here.

