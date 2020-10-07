President Trump calls Michigan Supreme Court ruling ‘BIG win’

LANSING, Mich. – President Donald Trump went after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Twitter Wednesday.

Trump relished Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down Whitmer’s Emergency Orders. The court ruled the governor has overstepped her authority by issuing executive orders without any legislative approval.

The president retweeted a post about the governor losing at the Michigan Supreme Court by calling it great news for the people of Michigan and also overstates auto company expansion.

What he has been is a consistent critic of the automakers when they attempt to close plants. Michigan has seen autonomous vehicle expansion and a retooling of some plants here.

Tweet from @realDonaldTrump, dated 9:06 a.m., Oct. 7, 2020. (WDIV)

The Michigan Supreme Court wasn’t weighing in on whether the orders are good or bad, what the court is saying is what the legislature has said since the beginning of this crisis -- a governor does not have unlimited emergency powers. A governor cannot continue churn out executive orders without approval from the Michigan house and senate.

Since the ruling, counties and municipalities have issued their own orders reinstating most of Whitmer’s original orders for their jurisdictions.

