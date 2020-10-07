66ºF

Local News

President Trump calls Michigan Supreme Court ruling ‘BIG win’

Counties issue local orders to maintain COVID-19 safety measures amid uncertainty

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Ballots, 2020 Election, Michigan Secretary of State, President Donald Trump, Decision 2020, 2020 General Election, Vice President, Election Candidate, Detroit, President Trump, Local, Local News, Michigan, Michigan News, National News, Twitter, Tweets, Gretchen Whitmer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Coronavirus, Michigan COVID-19, Emergency Orders, Executive Orders

LANSING, Mich.President Donald Trump went after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Twitter Wednesday.

Trump relished Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down Whitmer’s Emergency Orders. The court ruled the governor has overstepped her authority by issuing executive orders without any legislative approval.

The president retweeted a post about the governor losing at the Michigan Supreme Court by calling it great news for the people of Michigan and also overstates auto company expansion.

What he has been is a consistent critic of the automakers when they attempt to close plants. Michigan has seen autonomous vehicle expansion and a retooling of some plants here.

Tweet from @realDonaldTrump, dated 9:06 a.m., Oct. 7, 2020.
Tweet from @realDonaldTrump, dated 9:06 a.m., Oct. 7, 2020. (WDIV)

The Michigan Supreme Court wasn’t weighing in on whether the orders are good or bad, what the court is saying is what the legislature has said since the beginning of this crisis -- a governor does not have unlimited emergency powers. A governor cannot continue churn out executive orders without approval from the Michigan house and senate.

Since the ruling, counties and municipalities have issued their own orders reinstating most of Whitmer’s original orders for their jurisdictions.

READ: List: Michigan counties issue emergency coronavirus orders after state Supreme Court ruling

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: