Shootout in Detroit leads to vehicle crash on Outer Drive and Mound Road

DETROIT – A crash involving three vehicles happened in the area of Outer Drive and Mound roads Tuesday after a driver said he was trying to escape gunfire.

The driver told police he was shot at as he was traveling on Outer Drive. He sped up and crashed into the other vehicles, also causing a fire hydrant to be knocked off.

Editor’s note: The beginning of the 11 p.m. newscast incorrectly labeled the location of the crash. The incident occurred on Outer Drive and Mound Road, not on Eight Mile Road and Mound.